" " Taylor Swift votará por los demócratas. Esto fue lo que le respondió Donald Trump

La cantante Taylor Swift rompió su silencio sobre la política estadounidense al señalar que en las elecciones de mitad de mandato votará por candidatos demócratas, y explicó que siempre ha votado sobre la base de qué candidato protegerá los Derechos Humanos.
Swift escribió en Instagram, donde tiene 112 millones de seguidores: “Siempre he votado y votaré teniendo en cuenta qué candidato protegerá y luchará por los Derechos Humanos, que creo que todos merecemos en este país. Creo en la lucha por los derechos LGBTO y que cualquier forma de discriminación basada en la orientación sexual o de genero es INCORRECTA”.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
I’m writing this post about the upcoming midterm elections on November 6th, in which I’ll be voting in the state of Tennessee. In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now. I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country. I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent. I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love. Running for Senate in the state of Tennessee is a woman named Marsha Blackburn. As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry. These are not MY Tennessee values. I will be voting for Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives. Please, please educate yourself on the candidates running in your state and vote based on who most closely represents your values. For a lot of us, we may never find a candidate or party with whom we agree 100% on every issue, but we have to vote anyway. So many intelligent, thoughtful, self-possessed people have turned 18 in the past two years and now have the right and privilege to make their vote count. But first you need to register, which is quick and easy to do. October 9th is the LAST DAY to register to vote in the state of TN. Go to vote.org and you can find all the info. Happy Voting! 🗳😃🌈
Además consideró que “el racismo sistémico que todavía vemos en este país hacia la gente de color es aterrador, enfermizo y prevalente”.
Lea también: Katy Perry hace las paces con Taylor Swift
Swift que votará el próximo 6 de noviembre en el estado de Tennessee, señaló que “en el pasado” siempre fue “reacia” a expresar públicamente sus opiniones políticas, pero matizó que, debido “a varios acontecimientos” en su vida y en el mundo durante “los últimos dos años”, ahora se siente “muy diferente”.
No puedo votar -dijo- por alguien que no esté dispuesto a luchar por la dignidad de TODOS los estadounidenses, cualquiera que sea su color de piel, género o a quien amen”, señaló Swift
La también actriz anunció que su voto será para los demócratas Phil Bredesen en el Senado y para Jim Cooper en la Cámara de Representantes.
Swift recuerda que para el Senado por su estado se presenta la republicana Marsha Blackburn, pero “por mucho que lo haya hecho en el pasado” y que le gustaría seguir votando a mujeres en el cargo, no puede apoyar a Blackburn.
Y es que el historial de voto de Blackburn en el Congreso “aterroriza” a la actriz de 28 años.
Votó contra la igualdad salarial para las mujeres. Votó en contra de la ley contra la violencia contra las mujer, que intenta proteger a las mujeres frente a la violencia doméstica, el acoso y la violación. Ella cree que las empresas tienen el derecho de negar servicios a las parejas homosexuales y que no deberían tener derecho a casarse. Esos no son mi valores de Tennessee”, indicó.
Así, Swift pide a los ciudadanos: “por favor, por favor, infórmense sobre los candidatos que se presentan en su estado y voten sobre la base de quién representa más sus valores”.
Trump le contesta
El presidente de EE.UU., Donald Trump, reaccionó hoy a los comentarios de Swift en declaraciones a periodistas en la Casa Blanca.
De su interés: Donald Trump afirma el compromiso de EE.UU. de hacer frente a las amenazas a la libertad en Nicaragua
“Digamos que ahora la música de Taylor me gusta un 25 por ciento menos, de acuerdo?”, dijo Trump.
El mandatario defendió el “muy buen trabajo” de Blackburn en Tennessee y se mostró “seguro de que Taylor Swift no sabe nada sobre ella”.
Por otro lado, Trump se reunirá este jueves con el rapero Kanye West para debatir cómo prevenir la violencia de pandillas y la reforma del sistema penitenciario en EE.UU., entre otras cuestiones, informó hoy la Casa Blanca.