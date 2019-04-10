 El príncipe Enrique y Oprah Winfrey crean una serie sobre salud mental



El duque de Sussex y la superestrella de la televisión estadounidense son "cocreadores y productores ejecutivos" de esta serie de "varios episodios", explicó el palacio de Kensington
10/04/2019

El príncipe Enrique y su esposa Meghan. LA PRENSA/ARCHIVO

El príncipe Enrique y la presentadora de televisión estadounidense Oprah Winfrey trabajan conjuntamente en la creación de una serie documental sobre la salud mental que será difundida por Apple, anunció el palacio de Kensington el miércoles en Londres.

Oprah Winfrey. LA PRENSA/ARCHIVO

La serie busca compartir “historias de personalidades fuera de lo común que resistieron a las situaciones más difíciles, para permitir entendernos mejor a nosotros mismos y a nuestro entorno”, afirmó en un comunicado el príncipe Enrique, nieto de la reina Isabel II de Inglaterra, declarándose “increíblemente orgulloso” de trabajar con Oprah Winfrey.

Lea también: Enrique y Meghan tendrán casa oficial, independiente de Kensington Palace

El duque de Sussex y la superestrella de la televisión estadounidense son “cocreadores y productores ejecutivos” de esta serie de “varios episodios”, explicó el palacio de Kensington sin precisar las fechas de su difusión.

De su interés: Príncipe Enrique y Meghan baten récord mundial en Instagram

Enrique, su hermano Guillermo y la esposa de este, Catalina, lanzaron en 2017 Heads Together, una estructura destinada a recaudar fondos y apoyar proyectos relativos a las enfermedades mentales, luchando al mismo tiempo contra la estigmatización de las personas afectadas.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

We are excited to announce that The Duke of Sussex and Oprah Winfrey are partners, co-creators and executive producers on their forthcoming mental health series launching on Apple in 2020. The pair have been developing the series for several months and are looking forward to sharing such an important project on this global platform. The dynamic multi-part documentary series will focus on both mental illness and mental wellness, inspiring viewers to have an honest conversation about the challenges each of us faces, and how to equip ourselves with the tools to not simply survive, but to thrive. This commitment builds on The Duke of Sussex’s long-standing work on issues and initiatives regarding mental health, where he has candidly shared personal experience and advocated for those who silently suffer, empowering them to get the help and support they deserve. His Royal Highness has spent many years working with communities throughout the UK and young people across the Commonwealth to break the stigma surrounding mental illness and broaden the conversation of mental wellness to accelerate change for a more compassionate, connected and positive society. Quote from HRH: “I truly believe that good mental health – mental fitness – is the key to powerful leadership, productive communities and a purpose-driven self. It is a huge responsibility to get this right as we bring you the facts, the science and the awareness of a subject that is so relevant during these times. Our hope is that this series will be positive, enlightening and inclusive – sharing global stories of unparalleled human spirit fighting back from the darkest places, and the opportunity for us to understand ourselves and those around us better. I am incredibly proud to be working alongside Oprah on this vital series.”

Una publicación compartida de The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) el

Ese mismo año, Enrique reconoció haber atravesado un periodo de “caos total”, al acercase a la treintena, que lo llevó a pedir ayuda psicológica para superar el traumatismo de la muerte de su madre, la princesa Diana, en 1997 en un accidente de tráfico en París. Enrique, de 34 años, y su esposa, la exactriz estadounidense Meghan Markle, de 37, esperan su primer hijo para finales de abril o principios de mayo.

...
x