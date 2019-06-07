Madonna se siente “violada” por un perfil suyo en el New York Times

La cantante estadounidense Madonna declaró haberse sentido “violada” al leer un perfil suyo publicado el jueves por el diario The New York Times, al que acusó de ser “uno de los padres fundadores del patriarcado”.
“Decir que estoy decepcionada por el artículo sería un eufemismo”, escribió la estrella en Instagram.
“La periodista que escribió ese artículo pasó horas, días y meses conmigo y ha sido invitada a un mundo que poca gente puede ver”. “Pero eligió centrarse en temas triviales y superficiales como la etnicidad de mi doble o la tela de mis cortinas y en comentarios sin fin sobre mi edad, ¡que jamás se habrían mencionado si fuera un HOMBRE!”, escribió la cantante a propósito del largo perfil titulado “Madonna at Sixty” (Madonna a los 60 años), que aborda todos los periodos de la vida del artista.
De su interés: Shakira declara ante un juez como imputada por fraude fiscal en España
“Tengo la impresión de haber sido violada”, afirmó la cantante, que dijo tener derecho a hacer esa analogía, ya que fue “violada a los 19 años” cuando se instaló en Nueva York.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Madame ❌ on the cover of N.Y.T. Magazine photographed by my dear friend @jr……….Also sharing my fav photo that never made it in, along with pre-shoot chat and a celebratory glass of wine 🍷 after many hours of work! To say that I was disappointed in the article would be an understatement- It seems. You cant fix society And its endless need to diminish, Disparage or degrade that which they know is good. Especially strong independent women. The journalist who wrote this article spent days and hours and months with me and was invited into a world which many people dont get to see, but chose to focus on trivial and superficial matters such as the ethnicity of my stand in or the fabric of my curtains and never ending comments about my age which would never have been mentioned had I been a MAN! Women have a really hard time being the champions of other women even if. they are posing as intellectual feminists. Im sorry i spent 5 minutes with her. It makes me feel raped. And yes I’m allowed to use that analogy having been raped at the age of 19. Further proof that the venerable N.Y.T. Is one of the founding fathers of the Patriarchy. And I say—-DEATH TO THE PATRIARCHY woven deep into the fabric of Society. I will never stop fighting to eradicate it. 💔
El artículo es “otra prueba de que el venerable NYT (New York Times) es uno de los padres fundadores del patriarcado”, según la estrella, que escribió “Muerte al patriarcado profundamente enraizado en la sociedad”.
Lea también: “Es algo bonito, algo especial”, dice Maluma sobre colaboración musical con Madonna
“Nunca dejaré de luchar por erradicarlo”, afirmó Madonna, que celebró sus 60 años en agosto de 2018. “Parece que no se puede arreglar la sociedad y su necesidad interminable de rebajar, denigrar y envilecer lo que sabe que es positivo. En particular las mujeres fuertes e independientes”.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Madame ❌ brings light to dark places………..@applemusic @mertalas 🔥🔥🔥 #madamex #applemusic