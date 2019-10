10 cosas que no sabías sobre El Chapo Guzmán

(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 8, 2016, Drug kingpin Joaquin «El Chapo» Guzman is escorted into a helicopter at Mexico City’s airport following his recapture during an intense military operation in Los Mochis, in Sinaloa State. – A New York judge on Monday denied a request by convicted Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin «El Chapo» Guzman for better prison conditions, saying he poses an escape risk on June 3, 2019. The former Sinaloa cartel chief was convicted on February 12, 2019 of crimes spanning a quarter-century after a trial that laid bare his lavish lifestyle and penchant for extreme violence as the head of one of the world’s most powerful gangs. (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA / AFP)