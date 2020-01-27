Jennifer López, Taylor Swift, Aoki, Demi Lovato… Los mensajes de los famosos a Kobe Bryant

Twitter, Instagram, Fecebook… Los famosos usaron sus redes sociales para expresar sus condolencias y compartir recuerdos con la leyenda del deporte Kobe Bryant, quien falleció este domingo 26 de enero durante un accidente de avioneta junto a su hija, Gigi Bryant.
Los mensajes vienen de todo el gremio, desde cantantes, actores, deportistas, directores hasta modelos. Aquí te dejamos algunos de ellos.
La cantante y actriz Jennifer López publicó varias fotografías donde su familia y la de Kobe compartieron grandes momentos: «Todos estamos sintiendo tristeza por esta pérdida», dijo.
Family. As I scrolled through Kobe’s feed, and Alex and I talk memories and moments we remember about him … this is the truth that rings out the loudest … family is what matters most. We are all feeling sadness from this loss, but all I can think of is that it is a grain of sand compared to what Vanessa must going through right now. I am sending all of my love and praying for you, your children and the other families involved in today’s tragic turn of events. The most unfair thing in life is to lose a child and husband on the same day. Vanessa, I pray for your strength and that God guides you each step of the way through this unimaginable heartbreak. To the other families who are suffering from this unthinkable tragedy, may God be with you all. Kobe you meant so much to so many and we will miss you forever. Thank you for your work ethic, your inspiration and your heart. #hero #legend #husband #father 😢🙏🏼💔
La cantante Taylor Swift escribió que su corazón estaba hecho pedazos al escuchar la noticia de esta tragedia inimaginable.
My heart is in pieces hearing the news of this unimaginable tragedy. I can’t fathom what the families are going through. Kobe meant so much to me and to us all. Sending my prayers, love, and endless condolences to Vanessa and the family and anyone who lost someone on that flight.
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) January 26, 2020
El rapero Kanye West expresó «rezamos por ti y tu familia y apreciamos la vida que has vivido y la inspiración que nos has dado”.
Kobe, We love you brother We’re praying for your family and appreciate the life you’ve lived and all the inspiration you gave #kobe #rip
Para el DJ Steve Aoki la muerte de Kobe significa perder una leyenda. «Mi corazón está con sus seres queridos y su familia».
So so sad. We lost the goat. We lost a legend. My heart goes out to his loved ones and family. 💔💔💔 rest in peace Kobe pic.twitter.com/MRhsYJwzTb
— Neon Future Aoki (@steveaoki) January 26, 2020
La actriz y cantante Demi Lovato escribió: «Siempre fuiste muy dulce conmigo», y acompañó el texto con una imagen junto a Kobe Bryant y su hija Gianna.
This makes me so sad. Kobe you were always so sweet to me. Known you over 10 years.. not super well but we always joked about you coming over and playing that game of horse! You will he so missed by so many. You’re a legend with wings now. RIP Kobe 💔💔💔 *update* I just heard his daughter Gigi was also in the accident and it breaks my heart. This whole family was so sweet and now they’re in my prayers heavy. RIP Gigi beautiful girl. 💔💔💔
El cantante Nick Jonas dice que la noticia de la muerte de Kobe es desgarradora.
This is heartbreaking. Rest In Peace Kobe.
— Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) January 26, 2020
El cantante Justin Bieber como su esposa, Hailey Baldwin, también expresado sus condolencias en redes. «No puede ser. Siempre me animaste, ‘Mamba’ (apodo del baloncestista). Me diste algunos de los mejores consejos que me han hecho sonreír hasta hoy».
It can’t be. You always encouraged me mamba. Gave me me some of the best quotes that we smile about to this day.! Love you man!
El cantante y actor surcoreano Yesung, dijo: «Siempre me conmovió tu pasión y determinación y siempre te respeté».
The player whom I loved the most. I was always touched by your passion and determination and always respected you. May he rest in peace. Kobe RIP 🏀 pic.twitter.com/hbej7MlpuW
— Yesung (@shfly3424) January 26, 2020
El deportista Lamar Odom publicó en su perfil de Instagram una serie de imágenes junto a su amigo y uno de sus excompañeros de cancha de Kobe Bryant.
These picture are just the tip of the iceberg of our relationship. He taught me so many things in life that were necessary on and off the court. On the court he taught me how to carve out defenses and how to take my time. How to make winning my ultimate goal. Off the court he taught me to sign my own checks lol. Of course anyone who knows my story knows I’ve suffered a lot of loss but the only loss I can compare this to is when I lost my son. Even though our relationship wasn’t father/son, it was more like him being a teacher and me being his brother. I’m glad I got to be the ying to your yang as far as the locker room was concerned. It was my pleasure. I couldn’t even catch my breath today when I heard this news. I just knew if he was in a helicopter crash he would have been the one to survive. Somehow he would have jumped out and landed on his feet. I’m sitting here thinking about when we would be in practice scrimmaging and you would start the jump ball off with elbowing Sasha in the chest. Like dude it’s 10:30 in the morning lol. You think watching him play was crazy, you gotta think in practice if you scored like 8-9 buckets throughout the practice you had a great practice. I’ve seen him knock off 13-14 in a row in practice!!!! I’m still waiting for the media to come out and say wrong report. No way God took my brother this early. I know I been through my own stuff in life with using drugs and not being good to myself. When I went through that Coma situation if God would have came to me and said we would take me and spare Kobe I would have rather that happened. In honor of my brother I’m up at 4am tomorrow to get to the gym! Gigi gone give you buckets!!!! I love you brother 💔🙏🏿😥 @kobebryant
El cantante Marc Anthony se refirió a Kobe como un ángel en su publicación de Twitter, donde aparece también David Beckham.
When you shake hands with an ANGEL. Rest in peace my beautiful brother. May love and peace surround the families of all involved. Sooo sad. 💔 @kobebryant #24 pic.twitter.com/B56VDohNnO
— Marc Anthony (@MarcAnthony) January 26, 2020
La modelo Gigi Hadid también expresó sus condolencia a través de sus redes sociales y mandó su amor, fuerza y condolencias a la familia de Kobe Bryant.
This is too much. Rest In Peace and love together, legends. Growing up a Kobe fan brought so much joy to my life, like so many, and we were all so excited to see sweet Gigi play someday. Sending strength and my deepest condolences to Vanessa, the Bryant family, and all the families affected by this tragedy.