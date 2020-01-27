Jennifer López, Taylor Swift, Aoki, Demi Lovato… Los mensajes de los famosos a Kobe Bryant

Twitter, Instagram, Fecebook… Los famosos usaron sus redes sociales para expresar sus condolencias y compartir recuerdos con la leyenda del deporte Kobe Bryant, quien falleció este domingo 26 de enero durante un accidente de avioneta junto a su hija, Gigi Bryant.

Los mensajes vienen de todo el gremio, desde cantantes, actores, deportistas, directores hasta modelos. Aquí te dejamos algunos de ellos.

La cantante y actriz Jennifer López publicó varias fotografías donde su familia y la de Kobe compartieron grandes momentos: «Todos estamos sintiendo tristeza por esta pérdida», dijo.

La cantante Taylor Swift escribió que su corazón estaba hecho pedazos al escuchar la noticia de esta tragedia inimaginable.

My heart is in pieces hearing the news of this unimaginable tragedy. I can’t fathom what the families are going through. Kobe meant so much to me and to us all. Sending my prayers, love, and endless condolences to Vanessa and the family and anyone who lost someone on that flight. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) January 26, 2020

El rapero Kanye West expresó «rezamos por ti y tu familia y apreciamos la vida que has vivido y la inspiración que nos has dado”.

Para el DJ Steve Aoki la muerte de Kobe significa perder una leyenda. «Mi corazón está con sus seres queridos y su familia».

So so sad. We lost the goat. We lost a legend. My heart goes out to his loved ones and family. 💔💔💔 rest in peace Kobe pic.twitter.com/MRhsYJwzTb — Neon Future Aoki (@steveaoki) January 26, 2020

La actriz y cantante Demi Lovato escribió: «Siempre fuiste muy dulce conmigo», y acompañó el texto con una imagen junto a Kobe Bryant y su hija Gianna.

El cantante Nick Jonas dice que la noticia de la muerte de Kobe es desgarradora.

This is heartbreaking. Rest In Peace Kobe. — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) January 26, 2020

El cantante Justin Bieber como su esposa, Hailey Baldwin, también expresado sus condolencias en redes. «No puede ser. Siempre me animaste, ‘Mamba’ (apodo del baloncestista). Me diste algunos de los mejores consejos que me han hecho sonreír hasta hoy».

El cantante y actor surcoreano Yesung, dijo: «Siempre me conmovió tu pasión y determinación y siempre te respeté».

The player whom I loved the most. I was always touched by your passion and determination and always respected you. May he rest in peace. Kobe RIP 🏀 pic.twitter.com/hbej7MlpuW — Yesung (@shfly3424) January 26, 2020

El deportista Lamar Odom publicó en su perfil de Instagram una serie de imágenes junto a su amigo y uno de sus excompañeros de cancha de Kobe Bryant.

El cantante Marc Anthony se refirió a Kobe como un ángel en su publicación de Twitter, donde aparece también David Beckham.

When you shake hands with an ANGEL. Rest in peace my beautiful brother. May love and peace surround the families of all involved. Sooo sad. 💔 @kobebryant #24 pic.twitter.com/B56VDohNnO — Marc Anthony (@MarcAnthony) January 26, 2020

La modelo Gigi Hadid también expresó sus condolencia a través de sus redes sociales y mandó su amor, fuerza y condolencias a la familia de Kobe Bryant.