Coronavirus: Argentina ordena cuarentena total obligatoria por la epidemia

epa08308304 A handout photo made available by the Presidency of Argentina shows Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez speaking during a press conference at the Presidential House Quinta de Olivos in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 19 March 2020. Fernandez told Argentinians to stay home from 20 to 31 March 2020 to curb the spread of coronavirus. EPA/PRESIDENCY OF ARGENTINA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES