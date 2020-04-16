El mensaje del actor de «Game of Thrones» tras recuperarse del Covid-19

Kristofer Hivju, conocido por dar vida a Tormund en la serie «Game of Thrones«, confirmó en su cuenta de Instagram que él y su esposa se recuperaron por completo del coronavirus.
«¡Hola! Estamos completamente recuperados y en buen estado de salud después de que fui infectado junto a mi esposa por el cororonavirus», escribió.
Esta publicación viene casi un mes después de que diera positivo a la pandemia. «Después de varias semanas en cuarentena, y también un par más en el interior, estamos libre de todos los síntomas, finalmente estamos sanos y salvos. Tuvimos la suerte de tener síntomas leves de Covid 19», agregan en la publicación.
Y es que el 16 de marzo el actor dio a conocer en la misma red social que tenía Covid-19. «Lamento decir que hoy he dado positivo por COVID-19. Mi familia y yo nos aislaremos en casa por el tiempo que sea necesario. Tenemos buena salud, yo solo tengo síntomas leves de un resfriado».
Finalizó su publicación enviando amor y pensamientos positivos a todas las persona donde el virus ha afectado mucho más fuerte, «y a todos los que han perdido a sus seres queridos debido al Coronavirus». «Gracias por todo su apoyo, y recuerde permanecer alerta y mantenerse alejado, lavarse las manos y, sobre todo; cuidarse unos a otros en este tiempo. Mucho amor de nosotros».
