El cantante de rock cristiano, Jonathan Steingard, dice ya no creer en Dios

Jonathan Steingard, cantante principal de la banda cristiana Hawk Nelson, escribió en su cuenta de Instagram que ya no cree en Dios.
Steingard, de 36 años, escribió: “Me aterrorizó publicar esto por un tiempo, pero parece que es hora de que sea honesto” , agregando “espero que este no sea el final de la conversación, sino el principio”.
Después de ello el cantante expresó a pesar de «crecer en un hogar cristiano, ser el hijo de pastores, tocar y cantar en una banda cristiana y tener la palabra cristiano frente a la mayoría de las cosas en mi vida, he descubierto ahora que ya no creo en Dios”, dice su publicación.
I’ve been terrified to post this for a while – but it feels like it’s time for me to be honest. I hope this is not the end of the conversation, but the beginning. I hope this is encouraging to people who might feel the same but are as afraid to speak as I am. I want to be open. I want to be transparent with you all – and also open to having my heart changed in the future. I am not looking for a debate at all – just a chance to share my story in the hopes some good can come from it. I love you all.
Para él “fue difícil escribir las últimas palabras de esa frase», pues todavía se siente con ganas de suavizar esa declaración redactándola de manera diferente o menos específica, «pero no sería tan cierta”.
Por ahora está procesando sus dudas en privado, dice, para luego compartirlas con algunos amigos, aunque ha descubierto que su incredulidad era compartida por otros que también habían crecido en la iglesia, pero que, como él, temían “perder todo si están abiertos al respecto”.
Por lo tanto aprovechó para citar conversaciones de esos amigos de ideas afines, así como para hablar las consecuencias de la crisis del coronavirus. «Tengo mucho menos que perder ahora», dijo en referencia a que la banda (Hawk Nelson) no está tocando nuevos programas o haciendo nueva música en este momento debido a la pandemia.
Sus compañeros de agrupación apoyaron sus declaraciones, diciendo en Instagram que la misión de la banda es inspirar y alentar a todas las personas con la verdad de que Dios está para ellos y no contra ellos. “Dios todavía está para Jon y él aún importa”.
Jon Steingard One of our best friends, one with whom we have walked, worked and lived alongside for 20 + years revealed some of his innermost feelings on his faith journey this past week. Our mission as Hawk Nelson has always been to inspire and encourage all people with the truth that God is FOR them and not against them. In that message’s most simple and purest form, that THEY matter. So now we turn that truth towards one of our own. That God is still FOR Jon & he still matters. Why? Because that truth doesn’t change just because we question it. How we treat one another when they are at a different stage in their journey based on their life experiences is part of a bigger conversation. We are called to love one another unconditionally, as God loves us. We should also encourage and challenge one another in our Faith, seeking truth. Are we the authors of our own salvation and eternity? Has God provided a way to salvation for us through Jesus? These are the questions that we each must ask and explore. In the Bible (Romans 8:38) Paul writes, “… I am convinced that nothing can separate us from God’s love… neither our fears for today nor our worries about tomorrow – not even the powers of hell can separate us from God’s love. No power in the sky above or in the earth below – indeed, nothing in all creation will ever be able to separate us from the love of God that is revealed in Christ Jesus our Lord.” The same Lord is Lord of all, and gives richly to all who call on Him, for, “Everyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved.” Ever thankful and grateful for how God has used this band, the music and the relationships and how He continues to do so. Daniel, Micah, David.