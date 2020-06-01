Entre protestas en la calle y mensajes en sus redes. Así se pronunciaron los famosos sobre la muerte de George Floyd

Paris Jackson, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes y Camila Cabello, entre otros, salieron a las calles de Estados Unidos, pese a la pandemia del coronavirus, a protestar por la muerte del ciudadano afroamericano, George Floyd, a manos de un policía en Minnesota. Otros famosos han usado sus redes sociales para denunciar este acto de racismo y violencia.
Floyd, de 44 años, fue asesinado el 25 de mayo por un policía después de ser acusado por el empleado, de una tienda en Minneapolis, de pagarle con un billete de 20 dólares supuestamente falso. En videos captados por testigos y cámaras de seguridad, muestran que George Floyd fue arrestado de forma agresiva, y uno de los policías puso su rodilla entre la cabeza y el cuello de Floyd, minutos después murió.
La hija de Michael Jackson, Paris Jackson, denunció que durante la protesta a la asistió hubo ataques violentos.»Hoy comenzó muy bien, viendo a las personas unirse con paz y armonía en sus corazones. Me rompió el corazón verlo arder en llamas. La violencia no es la respuesta. ¿Cómo esperamos llevar a nuestro mundo a una forma de vida más feliz, más alta y más saludable si nos inclinamos tan bajo como aquellos que cometieron los crímenes que protestamos? Protesta pacífica solamente», escribió.
today started out so beautifully, seeing people come together with peace and harmony in their hearts. it broke my heart to see it all go up in flames. violence is not the answer. how do we expect to bring our world up to a happier and higher and healthier way of living if we’re stooping as low as those that committed the crimes we’re protesting ? peaceful protest only!!
Por su parte Shawn Mendes y Camila Cabello estuvieron en las calles de Miami, protegidos con mascarillas, y pancartas que decían: “La vida las personas de color importa».
@Camila_Cabello and @ShawnMendes in #MIAMIPROTEST for #blm right now pic.twitter.com/wEjjTiWAdH
— #blacklivesmatter (@petterpettygrew) May 31, 2020
“He estado tratando de encontrar las palabras correctas durante días. Me siento mal del estómago. Escuchar el sonido de su voz clamando por ayuda es escalofriante y el rey me rompe el corazón. Lamento mucho que esta injusticia siga ocurriendo. No puedo imaginar cómo es la vida que enfrenta el racismo tan constantemente», escribió Shawn un comunicado en Instagram.
Ariana Grande estuvo en las calles de Los Ángeles, acompañada de su novio Dalton Gomez. “Horas y kilómetros de protestas pacíficas ayer que tuvieron poca o ninguna cobertura. En todo Beverly Hills y West Hollywood cantamos, la gente emitió pitidos y vitoreó. Nos apasionaba, era ruidoso, nos amaba. Cubre esto también por favor. #BLACKLIVESMATTER“.
hours and miles of peaceful protesting yesterday that got little to no coverage.
all throughout beverly hills and west hollywood we chanted, people beeped and cheered along.
we were passionate, we were loud, we were loving.
cover this too please. #BLACKLIVESMATTER https://t.co/vD90CEtF94 pic.twitter.com/GZ6uKDfPM7
— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 31, 2020
@ArianaGrande currently has a no.1 song but instead of using her platform to shade it, shes using her platform for the right reasons. Shes not only spreading awareness & petitions, shes out there taking part in the protest. This is how you use your influence.#BLACK_LIVES_MATTER pic.twitter.com/M8aS0Ornzw
— Josh⁸ is 홍중 Jewerly (@HongTlny) May 31, 2020
La cantante, productora y escritora estadounidense, Madison Beer, salió a las calles de Santa Mónica, California, y denunció que la policía estaba arrestando a la multitud y soltando gases lacrimógenos.
MADISON BEER LIVE JUST NOW!!! IF YOU ARE AT SANTA MONICA LEAVE NOW THEY HAVE TEAR GASSED EVERYONE. MADISON HAS BEEN TEARGASSED pic.twitter.com/QfuUgxha2u
— (@selgzmez) May 31, 2020
Aquí te dejamos el mensaje de otros famosos en las redes sociales
Harry Styles: “Hago cosas todos los días sin miedo, porque soy privilegiado, y todos los días porque soy blanco. No ser racista no es suficiente, debemos ser antirracistas. El cambio social se promulga cuando una sociedad se moviliza. Me solidarizo con todos los que protestan“.
I do things every day without fear, because I am privileged, and I am privileged every day because I am white.
Being not racist is not enough, we must be anti racist.
Social change is enacted when a society mobilizes.
I stand in solidarity with all of those protesting. pic.twitter.com/45MSXAWEJl
— Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 30, 2020
Selena Gomez: “He pasado las últimas 24 horas tratando de procesar todo esto. Nada de lo que alguien diga puede recuperar lo sucedido. Pero podemos y debemos asegurarnos de tomar medidas. Se nos han quitado demasiadas vidas negras durante demasiado tiempo“.
I have spent the last 24 hours just trying to process this all. Nothing anyone says can take back what has happened. But we can and must all make sure to take action. Too many black lives have been taken from us for far too long. pic.twitter.com/2bOF1mxE04
— Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) May 30, 2020
Gigi Hadid: “El racismo no está empeorando, se está filmando. Sigan firmando peticiones, haciendo llamadas para exigir justicia, hablando en voz alta (esto no es solo si tiene una gran plataforma, comiencen en sus hogares y comunidades) y luchando por marcar la diferencia en cada vida que se ha tomado o afectado de manera incorrecta por la pandemia del racismo“.
Enraged. Sickened. Heartbroken. But never surprised. This happens way too often – and the videos that go viral are not isolated events. It seems that only when caught on camera are bigots & MURDERERS even getting “investigated” or fired .. unfortunately, the only way things will start changing is if all these racist, ignorant, monsters (badge &/or not) have to face the consequences- behind bars. && it’s not only an issue with black men being killed by cops … it’s an issue every time we see them being treated, in even non-violent situations, VERY CLEARLY differently than many very-high-risk incidents involving white men; it’s an issue that the President is making dangerous public statements about enforcing the shooting of protesters -rightfully angered by another UNNEEDED KILLING of another black person & DEMANDING JUSTICE WHERE IT IS 100% NEEDED- while exactly 28 days earlier, he tweeted about white protesters, who stood ARMED WITH GUNS protesting a WORLDWIDE HEALTH PANDEMIC as “very good people” urging the Governor to “See them, talk to them, make a deal.” ?????????? This is, too, an issue about the “Karen’s” we see filmed weekly- using someone’s race, as a point to try and push their agenda, while calling the police in situations where their lives are clearly not actually in danger at all….. they’re just plain f***ing racist. EVERY. TIME. feels more disheartening and nauseating because our cries for the Government and Americans to do better seem unheard; but even when we feel like what we do isn’t enough or can’t help, we have to do more. Keep signing petitions, making calls to demand justice, speaking out (this is not just if you have a big platform- it starts in your homes and communities), and fighting to make a difference for every life that has been wrongly taken or effected by THE PANDEMIC OF RACISM. THIS IS ABOUT BEING AGAINST EVERY SENSELESS ACT OF DISCRIMINATION THAT BURDENS THIS COUNTRY.
Justin y Hailey Bieber realizaron una transmisión en vivo para hablar del tema
— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) May 30, 2020
Emily Ratajkowski: “Desmonta estructuras de poder de opresión».
DISMANTLE POWER STRUCTURES OF OPPRESSION #defundthepolice #justiceforgeorgefloyd #blacklivesmatter
Miley Cyrus: «No podemos esperar, cada uno debe hacer nuestra parte para que la justicia para todos sea una realidad».
Like so many of you, I am angry, outraged and heartbroken about the injustice in our country that has been going on for way too long- centuries & generations. To my fans, each one of us has a voice—I’m asking you to please use it right now. Please call the Minnesota Governor at 651-201-3400 and Attorney General to demand #justiceforGeorgeFloyd (link in bio for numbers and script from @aclumn). They need to be held accountable. We can’t stand by, we need to each do our part to make justice for everyone a reality.
Kylie Jenner: “Nunca experimentaré personalmente el dolor y el miedo que sufren muchas personas negras en todo el país todos los días, pero sé que nadie debería tener que vivir con miedo y nadie merece una muerte como George Floyd y muchos otros. Hablar desde hace mucho tiempo para el resto de nosotros. Actualmente estamos lidiando con dos horribles pandemias en nuestro país, y no podemos sentarnos e ignorar el hecho de que el racismo es una de ellas“.
since watching the most devastating and completely heartbreaking video showing the murder of George Floyd earlier this week I haven’t been able to get his face and his words out of my mind. i’ll never personally experience the pain and fear that many black people around the country go through every day but i know nobody should have to live in fear and nobody deserves a death like George Floyd and too many others. speaking up is long overdue for the rest of us. we’re currently dealing with two horrific pandemics in our country, and we can’t sit back and ignore the fact that racism is one of them. i fear for my daughter and i hope for a better future for her. my heart breaks for George Floyd’s family and friends. Don’t let his name be forgotten. keep sharing, keep watching, keep speaking out, because it’s the only way we can come together to help bring this much needed change and awareness. Rest In Peace, George Floyd.
Catherine Zeta-Jones: «El racismo no se puede curar con vacunas. Esto no es ciencia. Es simplemente decencia humana».
Racism can’t be cured with vaccines. This isn’t science. This is just plain human decency.(adding to this) racism to all races.