Entre protestas en la calle y mensajes en sus redes. Así se pronunciaron los famosos sobre la muerte de George Floyd

Paris Jackson, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes y Camila Cabello, entre otros, salieron a las calles de Estados Unidos, pese a la pandemia del coronavirus, a protestar por la muerte del ciudadano afroamericano, George Floyd, a manos de un policía en Minnesota. Otros famosos han usado sus redes sociales para denunciar este acto de racismo y violencia.

Floyd, de 44 años, fue asesinado el 25 de mayo por un policía después de ser acusado por el empleado, de una tienda en Minneapolis, de pagarle con un billete de 20 dólares supuestamente falso. En videos captados por testigos y cámaras de seguridad, muestran que George Floyd fue arrestado de forma agresiva, y uno de los policías puso su rodilla entre la cabeza y el cuello de Floyd, minutos después murió.

La hija de Michael Jackson, Paris Jackson, denunció que durante la protesta a la asistió hubo ataques violentos.»Hoy comenzó muy bien, viendo a las personas unirse con paz y armonía en sus corazones. Me rompió el corazón verlo arder en llamas. La violencia no es la respuesta. ¿Cómo esperamos llevar a nuestro mundo a una forma de vida más feliz, más alta y más saludable si nos inclinamos tan bajo como aquellos que cometieron los crímenes que protestamos? Protesta pacífica solamente», escribió.

Por su parte Shawn Mendes y Camila Cabello estuvieron en las calles de Miami, protegidos con mascarillas, y pancartas que decían: “La vida las personas de color importa».

“He estado tratando de encontrar las palabras correctas durante días. Me siento mal del estómago. Escuchar el sonido de su voz clamando por ayuda es escalofriante y el rey me rompe el corazón. Lamento mucho que esta injusticia siga ocurriendo. No puedo imaginar cómo es la vida que enfrenta el racismo tan constantemente», escribió Shawn un comunicado en Instagram.

Ariana Grande estuvo en las calles de Los Ángeles, acompañada de su novio Dalton Gomez. “Horas y kilómetros de protestas pacíficas ayer que tuvieron poca o ninguna cobertura. En todo Beverly Hills y West Hollywood cantamos, la gente emitió pitidos y vitoreó. Nos apasionaba, era ruidoso, nos amaba. Cubre esto también por favor. #BLACKLIVESMATTER“.

hours and miles of peaceful protesting yesterday that got little to no coverage.

all throughout beverly hills and west hollywood we chanted, people beeped and cheered along.

we were passionate, we were loud, we were loving.

cover this too please. #BLACKLIVESMATTER https://t.co/vD90CEtF94 pic.twitter.com/GZ6uKDfPM7 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 31, 2020

@ArianaGrande currently has a no.1 song but instead of using her platform to shade it, shes using her platform for the right reasons. Shes not only spreading awareness & petitions, shes out there taking part in the protest. This is how you use your influence.#BLACK_LIVES_MATTER

La cantante, productora y escritora estadounidense, Madison Beer, salió a las calles de Santa Mónica, California, y denunció que la policía estaba arrestando a la multitud y soltando gases lacrimógenos.

MADISON BEER LIVE JUST NOW!!! IF YOU ARE AT SANTA MONICA LEAVE NOW THEY HAVE TEAR GASSED EVERYONE. MADISON HAS BEEN TEARGASSED

Aquí te dejamos el mensaje de otros famosos en las redes sociales

Harry Styles: “Hago cosas todos los días sin miedo, porque soy privilegiado, y todos los días porque soy blanco. No ser racista no es suficiente, debemos ser antirracistas. El cambio social se promulga cuando una sociedad se moviliza. Me solidarizo con todos los que protestan“.

I do things every day without fear, because I am privileged, and I am privileged every day because I am white. Being not racist is not enough, we must be anti racist.

Social change is enacted when a society mobilizes.

I stand in solidarity with all of those protesting. pic.twitter.com/45MSXAWEJl — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 30, 2020

Selena Gomez: “He pasado las últimas 24 horas tratando de procesar todo esto. Nada de lo que alguien diga puede recuperar lo sucedido. Pero podemos y debemos asegurarnos de tomar medidas. Se nos han quitado demasiadas vidas negras durante demasiado tiempo“.

I have spent the last 24 hours just trying to process this all. Nothing anyone says can take back what has happened. But we can and must all make sure to take action. Too many black lives have been taken from us for far too long.

Gigi Hadid: “El racismo no está empeorando, se está filmando. Sigan firmando peticiones, haciendo llamadas para exigir justicia, hablando en voz alta (esto no es solo si tiene una gran plataforma, comiencen en sus hogares y comunidades) y luchando por marcar la diferencia en cada vida que se ha tomado o afectado de manera incorrecta por la pandemia del racismo“.

Justin y Hailey Bieber realizaron una transmisión en vivo para hablar del tema

Emily Ratajkowski: “Desmonta estructuras de poder de opresión».

DISMANTLE POWER STRUCTURES OF OPPRESSION #defundthepolice #justiceforgeorgefloyd #blacklivesmatter

Miley Cyrus: «No podemos esperar, cada uno debe hacer nuestra parte para que la justicia para todos sea una realidad».

Kylie Jenner: “Nunca experimentaré personalmente el dolor y el miedo que sufren muchas personas negras en todo el país todos los días, pero sé que nadie debería tener que vivir con miedo y nadie merece una muerte como George Floyd y muchos otros. Hablar desde hace mucho tiempo para el resto de nosotros. Actualmente estamos lidiando con dos horribles pandemias en nuestro país, y no podemos sentarnos e ignorar el hecho de que el racismo es una de ellas“.

Catherine Zeta-Jones: «El racismo no se puede curar con vacunas. Esto no es ciencia. Es simplemente decencia humana».