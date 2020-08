Huracán Laura deja seis muertos a su paso por Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, LOUISIANA – AUGUST 27: Louisiana National GuardSpc. Jude Urrada prepares to help evacuees onto the truck after Hurricane Laura passed through the area on August 27, 2020 in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Laura made landfall in low-lying Louisiana with a top wind speed of 150 mph, putting it among the most powerful storms ever to strike the U.S. The expected catastrophic storm surge however wound up being 9-12 feet, far from the worst forecast of 15-20 feet, though still destructive. Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP