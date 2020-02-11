Vanessa Bryant: «¿Por qué debería despertarme cada día cuando mi niña no tiene esa oportunidad?»

La esposa de Kobe Bryant, Vanessa Bryant, expresó su pesar y enojo por la muerte de su marido, su hija Gigi y las otras personas que perdieron la vida en el accidente en helicóptero el pasado 26 de enero.
“Mi mente se niega a aceptar que tanto Kobe como Gigi se han ido”, escribió en su cuenta oficial de Instagram, acompañada de un video. Agrega que es como si tratara de procesar que Kobe se ha ido, «pero mi cuerpo se niega a aceptar que mi Gigi jamás volverá a mí. Eso se siente mal. ¿Por qué debería despertarme cada día cuando mi niña no tiene esa oportunidad? Estoy muy disgustada. Ella tenía mucha vida por delante”.
Lea también: Barbero esteliano rinde homenaje a Kobe Bryant con un corte de cabello
Por otra parte, Vanessa, de 37 años, esposa de Kobe desde el 2001, añadió que es importante que ella permanezca fuerte por el bien de sus otras tres hijas: Natalia, Bianka y Capri.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
I’ve been reluctant to put my feelings into words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can’t process both at the same time. It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong. Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn’t being able to have that opportunity?! I’m so mad. She had so much life to live. Then I realize I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters. Mad I’m not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I’m here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri. I know what I’m feeling is normal. It’s part of the grieving process. I just wanted to share in case there’s anyone out there that’s experienced a loss like this. God I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over. Praying for all of the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for all.
“Sé que esto que siento es normal. Es parte del proceso de duelo. Simplemente quería compartirlo, en caso de que haya alguien más por ahí que haya experimentado una pérdida como ésta”, escribió. “Dios, desearía que estuvieran aquí y que terminara esta pesadilla. Oro por todas las víctimas de esta horrible tragedia. Por favor sigan orando por todos”, concluyó.
Puede interesarle: Kobe Bryant aprendió español gracias a la actriz mexicana Victoria Ruffo
En días anteriores, Vanessa, anunció en esa misma red social, que el funeral para Kobe y Gianna será el próximo lunes 24 de febrero. Esa fecha tiene un significado especial para la familia, pues 2/24/20, el 2 es el número de la playera de Gianna, quien jugaba también al baloncesto, 24 era el dorsal de Kobe, y el 20, las 20 temporadas que el jugador estuvo con los Lakers de Los Ángeles y los mismos años que él y Vanessa estuvieron juntos.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
#2, #24, #20 years as a Laker and the amount of years Kob and I were together ❤️❤️💜💛
El 30 de enero Vanessa realizó sus primeras declaraciones sobre la muerte de sus grandes amores. «Mis chicas y yo queremos agradecer a las millones de personas que han mostrado apoyo y amor durante este horrible momento. Gracias por todas las oraciones. Definitivamente las necesitamos», escribió.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️